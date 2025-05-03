Featured

Education Minister inaugurates new 12-member GES Council

Jemima Okang Addae Education May - 03 - 2025 , 12:16 1 minute read

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu on Friday inaugurated a 12-member council for the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The GES Council is to provide strategic leadership and oversight for Ghana’s pre-tertiary education sector.

The council is chaired by former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke.

Other members of the council are Dr Rosemond Wilson (West African Examinations Council - WAEC), Professor Azeko Tahiru Salifu (National Schools Inspectorate Authority - NASIA), Mr Adam Adu Marshall (National Teaching Council - NTC), Professor Yayra Dzakadzie (National Council for Curriculum and Assessment - NaCCA), Rt. Rev. Paa Solomon Grant-Essilfie (Teacher Association – rotational representative) and Mrs Mamle D. Andrews (Chief Director, Ministry of Education).

Others are Mrs Felicia Dapaah Agyeman-Boakye (Local Government representative), a representative from Faith-Based Organisations, Adamu Bintu Fati (Non-Teaching Staff of GES representative), Florence Bobi (Female Educationist) and Professor Ernest Kofi Davis (Director-General, GES).

In a statement the Ministry of Education indicated that the newly constituted council formation reflects a renewed commitment to educational reform, inclusion, and coordination among critical agencies in the education sector. The council is expected to play a vital role in supporting the GES to fulfil its mandate and improve the overall quality of pre-tertiary education in Ghana.