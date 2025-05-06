Featured

Synthetic braiding hair used by black women contain dangerous cancer causing chemicals

www.nbcnews.com Life May - 06 - 2025 , 07:34 4 minutes read

Ingredients that can cause cancer were found in 10 synthetic hair products used in braids, extensions and other hairstyles popular with Black women, including artificial hair from popular brands such as Magic Fingers, Sensationnel and Shake-N-Go, according to a Consumer Reports study.

Lead, which can cause serious health and developmental problems, was also found in nine of the 10 packs of synthetic hair surveyed, including one package of braiding hair that exceeded the maximum allowed dose of lead by more than 600%, according to the study. Consumer Reports used California’s maximum allowable dosage level, describing it as the “most protective available in the U.S.,” because there are no federal limits on lead in synthetic braiding hair.

Synthetic hair has long been a staple in protective hairstyles for Black women — like braids, locs and twists. These styles can be worn for weeks at a time, protecting the hair from breakage, exposure to the elements or day-to-day heat styling. This translates to longer exposure to the chemicals, Consumer Reports said.

Synthetic hair is commonly found at neighborhood beauty supply stores and online. Consumer Reports researchers assessed braiding hair from 10 companies, many of which use synthetic hair made from Kanekalon, a material produced by the Kaneka brand, according to Consumer Reports.

Kaneka did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment but told Consumer Reports, “Kaneka only manufactures the Kanekalon fibers that are used in various hair products, such as synthetic hair braids and wigs, and does not produce any of the final products.” The braiding hair companies themselves dye and style the Kanekalon, Kaneka added. The company also told Consumer Reports it would need more information to properly analyze the complaint.

Sensationnel, Magic Fingers and other products contain benzene, known to be a cancer-causing ingredient, according to the study. The chemical likely causes acute myeloid leukemia, according to the American Cancer Society.

Consumer Reports also found methylene chloride, which the EPA says can lead to liver and lung cancer after chronic exposure. No level of methylene chloride is permitted in cosmetics by the Food and Drug Administration.

“There is no safe level of exposure to lead or benzene,” Alexa Friedman, a senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group, a research and advocacy health organization, said. “When possible, exposure to either chemical should be avoided as they are associated with serious health effects.”

Nine of the 10 products tested also contained lead, the report found. Lead can cause a number of developmental disabilities in children, as well as reproductive issues in adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There are no federal limits on the amount of lead in synthetic braiding products,” Friedman said. “Lead is not permitted to be intentionally added to cosmetic products in the US but may be present as a contamination of certain ingredients.”

Magic Fingers, Sensationnel and Shake-n-Go did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Magic Fingers told Consumer Reports that its customers “can count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance.”

Sensationnel told Consumer Reports, “We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products.”

“While most of these products are below the FDA standard for lead contamination in cosmetics, when possible exposure to lead should be avoided,” Friedman said.

Both Magic Fingers and Sensationnel did not agree with the methodology used to test the products, saying it was not representative of consumers’ use of the products. Consumer Reports tested 10 artificial braiding hair products and a total of 20 samples, blind-coding them and sending them to a laboratory for heavy metal analysis. Shake-n-Go did not respond to Consumer Reports’ request for comment.

Ad

In 2022, companies that make chemical hair relaxers, which straighten hair, were sued in a class-action lawsuit by hundreds of Black people who said the products led to uterine cancer. Several wide-scale studies have been published in recent years showing heightened rates of cancer, infertility and other illnesses among women who use chemical hair relaxers, which are generally marketed to Black women.

Friedman said the Consumer Reports study highlights an “alarming trend” of toxic products being marketed toward Black women, which the organization tracks.

“On average, women use 12 personal care products a day, which can expose people to mixtures of harmful chemicals,” Friedman said in a statement, “And studies show that repeated exposure to mixtures of chemicals can pose far greater health risks than exposure to a single ingredient.”

EWG tested more than 4,000 products marketed toward Black women and found that most of them were at least moderately, if not highly, hazardous to human health. EWG has developed a database, Skin Deep, where consumers can look up beauty products and see whether they’re classified as low, moderately or highly hazardous by the group.

“Everyone deserves access to safe products,” Friedman said. “Manufacturers should prioritize safety for consumers.”