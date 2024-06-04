Featured

Unemployed man in court for allegedly robbing UG students

Gloria Apprey Life Jun - 04 - 2024 , 14:32

An unemployed man, Richmond Yaya, is being tried in an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly attacking and robbing three University of Ghana, Accra students of their phones, laptops and cash.

Advertisement

The accused person allegedly attacked them with a machete at the Akuafo Hall of the school after group studies. Yaya was before the court presided over by Her Honour Sedinam Awo Balokah last Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy and two counts of robbery.

According to the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, another accused person, Patrick, alias Ninja, was at large. The case has been adjourned to June 5, 2024 for cross-examination of witnesses.

Presenting the case, the prosecutor said the complainants were the students, Jennifer Yeboah, Sandra Afriyie Nyarko and Oromesis Anang. He said on June 9 2023, at 9 p.m., Jennifer and Sandra were returning from the Akuafo Hall after group studies to the TF Hostel within the university.

C/Insp Lanyo said on reaching the Evandy Hostel road, the accused persons appeared from a nearby bush, raised machetes at them, attacked and collected their bags containing iPhone 13 pro valued at GH¢ 10,000, iPhone XR valued at GH¢ 4,000, food and other personal belongings.

He added that on June 11, 2023 around 8 p.m., the accused persons used the same mode of operation to rob complainant, Anang, at the same spot. The prosecutor said an HP laptop valued at GH¢15,000, iPhone X valued at GH¢4,000 and some personal belongings were also robbed from Anang.

The prosecutor said accused persons were trying to escape from the scene but luck eluded the first accused, Yaya, as he was arrested by the students. Second accused, Patrick, was however able to escape to the nearby bush.

C/Insp Lanyo said Yaya was subsequently sent to the Legon Police Station. He was charged with the offences and brought before court after investigations. Efforts are being made to apprehend the second accused.