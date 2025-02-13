Next article: Top 10 ways to improve your self-confidence

Ghana’s education-employment gap: the reality of graduate unemployment

Dickson Assan Life Feb - 13 - 2025 , 15:51 5 minutes read

According to the Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER), within the first year after school, only five to 10 per cent of Ghanaian graduates’ land jobs.

This struggle can largely be attributed to a mismatch between education and industry needs, limited access to capital for entrepreneurship and a job market unable to absorb the growing number of graduates.

Even though Ghana’s education system is highly ranked in Africa for its academic quality, it fails to equip students with practical, job-ready skills.

While universities offer accredited courses, they do not always provide the competencies required for modern jobs or entrepreneurship.

Some employers often express concerns that fresh graduates lack critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and technical skills relevant to industry demands.

As a result, many companies prefer to hire experienced workers, leaving graduates with limited opportunities.

Aligning education with industry demands

Industry experts suggest that aligning tertiary education with market demands could help reduce the growing unemployment crisis.

As such, I think universities and colleges must engage in skill mapping by regularly analysing job trends to identify the expertise that employers require.

It is wholesome to note that some institutions have begun collaborating with businesses to redesign academic programs, ensuring that students graduate with relevant skills.

In addition, mandatory internships and industrial attachments have been recommended as ways to provide real-world experience, giving students an edge in the competitive job market.

Capstone projects, where final-year students solve real-life business problems, have also been identified as a means to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry needs.

I think students who undergo practical training before graduation often find it easier to transition into the workforce because by the time they graduate, they have already gained relevant experience, making them more attractive to employers.

The private sector must also play an active role by offering internship opportunities and mentorship programs to prepare students for work environments.

Fostering entrepreneurship as an alternative

In addition to industry alignment, entrepreneurship is also as an alternative to formal employment.

It is imperative to expand initiatives like the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) which would provide young entrepreneurs with access to capital and mentorship.

Government agencies and private organisations can collaborate to create funding opportunities for start-ups led by young people.

Soft skills such as communication, leadership, adaptability and teamwork are also essential for entrepreneurship.

Workshops, boot camps, and mentorship programs can help fill this gap and prepare young entrepreneurs for success.

Leveraging social media for career growth

In today’s digital age, social media is a tool for career growth with platforms like LinkedIn providing graduates with opportunities to showcase their skills, connect with potential employers and access job opportunities.

By building professional profiles, engaging in industry discussions and demonstrating expertise through posts and project highlights, graduates can create visibility that enhances their job prospects.

Job seekers who actively use LinkedIn to network and search for jobs are more likely to find opportunities than those who rely on traditional methods.

This is because recruiters frequently browse social media to find suitable candidates, making it important for graduates to maintain a professional online presence.

They should highlight their achievements, certifications, and experiences to attract the right employers.

Social media also provides a platform for graduates to learn from industry leaders, stay updated on market trends and participate in discussions that enhance their knowledge.

By following companies and professionals in their fields, graduates can gain insights that help them navigate their career paths.

Strengthening career guidance services

Another challenge for many students face is navigating the job market effectively.

Career guidance services within tertiary institutions have been identified as a crucial support system.

These services include CV writing workshops, job search training, and networking events such as career fairs where students can interact directly with employers.

I think if such programs are expanded in universities, many students will graduate without a clear understanding of how to market themselves to employers.

Institutions should also build partnerships with industries to offer mentorship programs where professionals guide students on career choices and job search strategies.

Elevating technical and vocational education

Often viewed as an alternative for Ghanaians without limited or no formal education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is now being promoted as a viable career path for even tertiary school graduates.

Experts suggest that integrating vocational training into mainstream education would ensure that students acquire hands-on skills that align with industry needs, making them more competitive in the job market.

Countries with strong vocational training programs often experience lower unemployment rates because graduates have skills that are directly applicable to various industries.

It is high time Ghana invested more in TVET institutions, modernise their facilities and create awareness campaigns to change public perception about vocational training.

Parents and students should see TVET as an equally valuable educational path that leads to stable careers and self-employment opportunities.

A call for collaboration

Ultimately, addressing graduate unemployment requires a collaborative effort. The government must strengthen policies and increase funding for internships and entrepreneurship programs.

Educational institutions must redesign curricula to prioritise practical learning.

The private sector has a role to play by offering internships, mentorships, and scholarships that prepare students for the workforce.

Students also must adopt proactive attitudes, seeking opportunities to enhance their skills beyond the classroom.

While the transition from education to employment remains a challenge, Ghana has the potential to turn the tide by ensuring that education fulfils its promise as a gateway to success.

By equipping graduates with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, the country can create a workforce that meets industry demands and drives economic growth.

The writer is an Accountant and Career Coach

CA, MSc, BSc