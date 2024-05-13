Featured

Church of God Ghana celebrates 30 years of faith, service

Gloria Apprey Life May - 13 - 2024 , 14:02

THE Church of God, Ghana, recently marked a significant milestone when it celebrated its 30th anniversary amidst a joyous gathering of members and guests from across the nation.

Advertisement

The commemorative event, held at the church's headquarters at Kasoa in the Central Region, was a vibrant affair filled with cultural dances, a variety of delicious cuisine, refreshing beverages and spirit-lifting messages from esteemed church leaders.

The guests included the Sub-Chief of the Senya-Bereku Traditional Area, Chief Nana Yawson, key members from the Nigerian arm of the church, including Mr Mark Imoukhuede, Mr Samson Ogunleye, Mr Philip Poji, and Mr Frederick Festus Ntido.

The event's focal point was an awards ceremony which honoured pivotal members, who also served as elders, for their dedication and positive contributions to the church's advancement.

The individuals were presented with plaques in recognition of their steadfast commitment.

An inspirational sermon which paid tribute to past church members was delivered by a church elder, Mr Tawiah-Ennu-Dadzie.

He underscored the significance of faith, love, and service, urging all present to continue embody those virtues and spread the message of God's love.

The celebration provided an opportunity for reflection on the church's remarkable journey over the past three decades while also envisioning the future.

During the ceremony, Chief Nana Yawson announced his support for the church by donating land in Senya for the establishment of a new branch, adding to the existing Winneba Assembly and Kasoa Assembly, thus bringing the total to three branches.

Entertainment was provided by members of the beginner’s class, including Ellen Opare, Etornam Ahiawodzi and Fafali Coffie-Mawugbe, who captivated guests with vibrant cultural dances emanating from the Ewe, Ashanti and Fanti tribes.