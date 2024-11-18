African-German Music Festival goes well in Accra

When the Nativ Afrik Band, in partnership with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana) brought on the African-German Music Festival on October 27 at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra, it was a superb moment to encounter vibrant energy expressed through a variety of musical styles.

Apart from Native Afrik, led by drummer Emmanuel Amponsah, other acts on the bill were the Ghanaian/German duo of Abochi and Souly Bird, singer Orkore and her Korema Band and keyboardist Carl Amoah’s West Coast Ebusua Band.

Abochi and Souly Bird lean toward an Afrobeats/pop approach in their presentation and they set off proceedings for the night with a lively fare. They have recorded an EP and are working on new material.

Okore is a good singer and dancer who has been around for a while. She has four albums under her name and has performed with many of the leading names in Ghanaian popular music. She’s been redefining herself of late and used the concert to offer the audience a chance to taste her new Afro-centric style.

Okore is going in a new direction with her music

Her seven-piece Korema Band included experienced hands such as percussionist Oko Amarteyfio and trumpeter Emmanuel Tontoh. She performed three original songs in the highlife vein and the band adequately complemented her effort. She is definitely someone to watch out and listen to.

West Coast Ebusua’s 11-piece lineup included a trumpeter, saxophonist, trombonist and a violinist. They appear to be moving deep into tradition but at the same time creating mature, contemporary grooves.

Living up their reputation as a progressive unit, their arrangements are what can be described as spacious because they make room for Highlife, Afro-Jazz, traditional Ghanaian rhythms and more.

Native Afrik started counting down the days to the concert early this year and they were fully ready when the moment came. The band was augmented with three German musicians: saxophonist Edith Stever, trumpet and flugel horn player Vael Gat and guitarist Nick Morrison who has logged time in Germany with Ghanaian musicians such as drummer Ekow Alabi Savage and bassist Kwame Sometimer.

Nativ Afrik band is basically an adventurous roots-based unit. They combine contemporary musical attitudes with elements from Ghana’s rich and venerable rhythmic ingredients, thus cooking a delectable Afro-Fusion diet.

Ruth Williams is part of the West Coast Ebusua Band

The band has been around since 2017. Their lyrics touch on a wide array of what one might describe as essential themes but also importantly, their music goes straight to people’s feet and makes them dance.

One of the festival’s key organisers, Alfred Tamakloe, said all the relevant partners were impressed with the high level of cooperation among them and the successful bash. They would, therefore, try to make the festival an annual affair.