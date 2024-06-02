Key Account Manager - Consumer Electronics

With over 2600 employees in 28 subsidiaries across the EMEA region, ASBIS is a pre-eminent global value add distributor, OEM, and solutions provider. We are distinguished by our in-depth industry insight and 32+ years of experience as a reliable global partner for clients and suppliers.

We are proud of being one of the certified companies by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, as we believe that our true asset is people. ASBIS invests a lot to create a workplace where every employee has consistently positive experience, professional growth, and appropriate support to unlock their potential and build a future with the Company.

Whatever your area of expertise and specialization, you will find a range of career opportunities at ASBIS.

Key Functions

Develop and execute strategic account plans to achieve sales targets and maximize profitability. Build and maintain strong relationships with key accounts through regular communication and visits. Understand key account needs and priorities and align company offerings to meet those needs. Identify and pursue new business opportunities within existing key accounts. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure that key account needs are met in a timely and effective manner. Negotiate contracts and agreements with key accounts to maximize sales and profitability. Provide regular reports on sales performance and key account activities to the Sales Director. Monitor and analyze market trends and competitors to inform sales strategies and tactics. Development, approval, and implementation of promotional offers Identify and pursue new business opportunities within the country

Qualification and skills

5+ years of experience in key account management with retail customers Proven track record of achieving sales targets and maximizing profitability Experience in selling of small domestic appliances, mobile phones, gaming equipment or computers is preferable Advanced English and Excel Excellent communication and interpersonal skills Strong negotiation and presentation skills Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams Strong analytical and problem-solving skills Knowledge of the industry and market trends Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field

