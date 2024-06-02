Key Account Manager - Consumer Electronics
With over 2600 employees in 28 subsidiaries across the EMEA region, ASBIS is a pre-eminent global value add distributor, OEM, and solutions provider. We are distinguished by our in-depth industry insight and 32+ years of experience as a reliable global partner for clients and suppliers.
Advertisement
We are proud of being one of the certified companies by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, as we believe that our true asset is people. ASBIS invests a lot to create a workplace where every employee has consistently positive experience, professional growth, and appropriate support to unlock their potential and build a future with the Company.
Whatever your area of expertise and specialization, you will find a range of career opportunities at ASBIS.
Key Functions
- Develop and execute strategic account plans to achieve sales targets and maximize profitability.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key accounts through regular communication and visits.
- Understand key account needs and priorities and align company offerings to meet those needs.
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities within existing key accounts.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure that key account needs are met in a timely and effective manner.
- Negotiate contracts and agreements with key accounts to maximize sales and profitability.
- Provide regular reports on sales performance and key account activities to the Sales Director.
- Monitor and analyze market trends and competitors to inform sales strategies and tactics.
- Development, approval, and implementation of promotional offers Identify and pursue new business opportunities within the country
Qualification and skills
Other Trending Stories
- 5+ years of experience in key account management with retail customers
- Proven track record of achieving sales targets and maximizing profitability
- Experience in selling of small domestic appliances, mobile phones, gaming equipment or computers is preferable
- Advanced English and Excel
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong negotiation and presentation skills
- Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Knowledge of the industry and market trends
- Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field