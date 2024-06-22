Today's World News - From Africa, Asia, U.S, Europe and Middle East

Vatican names China's Hangzhou bishop to strengthen relations with Beijing

Reuters.com International Jun - 22 - 2024 , 19:26

Pope Francis has appointed Giuseppe Yang Yongqiang as bishop of Hangzhou, the capital of China's eastern province of Zhejiang, Vatican said on Saturday as it strives to strengthen relations with Beijing.

The prelate will be relocating from Zhoucun, in northern Shandong province, it added.

The appointment follows a landmark accord the Vatican first struck with China in 2018, renewing it for a further two years in 2022, over the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in the communist country.