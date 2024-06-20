Featured

VIDEO: 'You go first', Putin and Kim Jong-Un argue on who enters car first

Graphic Online International News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 10:13

A video has gone viral showing a lighthearted moment between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during Putin's visit to North Korea.

The clip captures the two leaders engaged in a polite standoff, each urging the other to enter their vehicle first.

The footage, widely shared on social media, depicts the leaders standing beside a black car, motioning for one another to step in first. The courteous exchange lasted several moments before President Putin eventually entered the car, followed by Kim Jong-Un, who entered through the opposite door.

The incident sparked a range of reactions online. Some speculated about potential mistrust between the leaders, with one social media user commenting, "The fact that both of them may be suspecting the other put something in the car." Another user humorously remarked, "Even Putin was like, 'I'm not going to argue with this guy.'"

However, many interpreted the exchange as a sign of mutual respect. One netizen noted, "Mutual respect! Men extend respect to each other not out of fear or favor but deep understanding of duty and responsibility. Aura for Aura indeed."

This visit marks President Putin's first official trip to North Korea since 2000. According to RT, Kim Jong-Un welcomed Putin to Pyongyang with an elaborate ceremony, featuring a military orchestra playing the national anthems of both countries and a salute of artillery fire.

Watch the video below;