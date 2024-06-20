Previous article: VIDEO: 'You go first', Putin and Kim Jong-Un argue on who enters car first

UK Prime Minister's bodyguard arrested for allegedly betting on election date

BBC.com International News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:33

A police officer working as part of the prime minister’s close protection team has been arrested over alleged bets about the timing of the general election, the BBC has learned.

The officer was initially suspended by the Metropolitan Police and then arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Mr Sunak announced July 4 as the date of the general election on May 22, taking much of Westminster by surprise.

The Gambling Commission is looking into alleged betting offences connected to the date of the election.

The Met was contacted by the watchdog last Friday, which informed the force that it was investigating alleged bets made by a police constable from the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command.

The Met told the BBC: “The matter was immediately referred to officers in the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards, who opened an investigation, and the officer was also removed from operational duties.”

The officer was arrested on Monday, then taken into custody and bailed pending further enquiries.

The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.