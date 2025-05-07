Previous article: Election of new Pope: Kenya's cardinal to miss papal vote because of ill health

Togolese opposition leader rejects Gnassingbe's new role

Graphic.com.gh International News May - 07 - 2025 , 14:09 1 minute read

The opposition in Togo has denounced the controversial appointment of the President of the Republic as head of a new powerful executive body.

On Saturday, Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in power since 2005 following the death of his father, was granted the new title of President of the Council of Ministers by Parliament.

In this role, he holds increased powers, including the possibility of being re-elected indefinitely for a six-year term by the MPs.

Opponents have condemned the appointment as a "constitutional coup", which they say could mark yet another setback for democracy in a region already plagued by military coups.

A coalition of political parties and civil society groups in Togo pledged on Monday to ramp up both national and international pressure on President Faure Gnassingbé. — AFRICANEWS

