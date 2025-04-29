Next article: How African popes changed Christianity - and gave us Valentine's Day

Tensions mount in Burkina Faso after coup attempt

Graphic.com.gh International News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 14:23 2 minutes read

A week after an attempted coup in Burkina Faso, the situation remains tense in Ouagadougou, particularly among the armed forces.

Local media indicate that a meeting scheduled on April 22 at the headquarters of the general staff, which was supposed to include several army officers, was postponed and then later cancelled as the invited officers failed to show up.

According to Radio France Internationale (RFI), an influx of people was seen flocking to the Mogho Naaba palace, a traditional authority in Burkina Faso. Among those seen were army personnel and families of missing civilians, further signalling tension within the West African country.

A cabinet meeting also took place on April 24 at the presidential palace under high security, with sniffer dogs and helicopters seen flying around the area during the meeting.

Some military camps were also placed under high supervision. Military vehicles were seen placed at the entrance of the General Baba Sy military camp in the southern part of the capital.

The government of Captain Ibrahim Traore has now called for massive demonstrations on April 30 in support of the regime. Their main objective is to condemn "Western interference," especially after recent accusations by US General

Michael Langley of diverting the country's gold reserves to support its security.

Burkina Faso’s military government said on April 22 that it had foiled a “major plot” to overthrow the country’s junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The military government first gained knowledge of the plot when it intercepted communications between a high-ranking Burkinabé military officer and terrorist leaders.

Security Minister, Mahamadou Sana, said on state television that plotters included current and former soldiers, as well as terrorists. He cited Captain René David Ouédraogo as one of the soldiers who rallied to the plan. Ouédraogo is currently on the run. — AFRICANEWS