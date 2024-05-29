Next article: Americans are running away from church but they don't have to run from each other

Jury begins deliberating in Trump's hush-money trial

BBC International News May - 29 - 2024 , 16:21

Jurors in Donald Trump's historic criminal trial have begun deliberations - the 12 New Yorkers must reach a unanimous verdict.

A verdict could come at any time and the former president could be convicted, acquitted or there could be a mistrial

The court has heard from 22 witnesses over six weeks, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump is at the centre of this case

Trump is accused of concealing a payment made to buy the former adult-film star’s silence shortly before the 2016 election

He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, and denies any sexual encounter with her

Prosecutors accuse Trump of an "elaborate scheme", while the defence called the other side's star witness Michael Cohen the "MVP of liars"

It is the first time in history that a US president - former or current - has faced a criminal trial.