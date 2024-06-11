Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug addiction to buy gun

Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three charges in his federal gun trial, the first time a sitting US president’s son has been criminally convicted.

Prosecutors had alleged Biden, 54, lied about his drug use on a federal form when he purchased a handgun in 2018.

Biden had pleaded not guilty, claiming he was in recovery from drug addiction at the time and therefore did not lie on the gun application form.

A panel of 12 Delaware jurors deliberated for about three hours before reaching the verdicts.

Biden showed little emotion as the verdicts were read out. He stared ahead with his arms folded before turning around to hug some of the associates on his legal team.

He was found guilty of three charges, making a false statement for acquisition of a firearm, making a false statement to be obtained in records and illegal possession of a firearm.

Once court was adjourned, he kissed and embraced his wife before walking out of the room, escorted by Secret Service agents.

Biden said in a statement that he was "disappointed but the outcome" but "grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community."

While several members of Biden's family were present in court during the past few days, on Tuesday, there were only two in the room: his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and James Biden, his uncle, and US President Joe Biden's brother.

President Biden's wife, Jill Biden, arrived in the lobby of the courthouse minutes after the verdict was read, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.

The judge did not set a date for sentencing. It usually takes place within 120 days of a conviction.

Abbe Lowell, his lawyer, said he would "vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter".

Experts say it is possible Biden could face prison - although it would be highly unlikely for him to receive the maximum sentence of 25 years.

The three gun charges all relate to Biden’s purchase of a Colt Cobra Special revolver at a Delaware gun store in October 2018, which he kept for about 11 days.

The gun was later discarded in a rubbish bin outside a shop, which prompted the investigation.

Biden has been candid in the past about his "full-blown addiction" to crack cocaine, including in his memoir.

The two false statement charges stem from allegations that he lied about his drug use on a federally mandated form when he bought the weapon.

Prosecutors said he falsely claimed he was "not an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant narcotic drug".

The third count was related to possessing a firearm while using drugs.

Biden’s conviction comes as his father is in a tight race with Donald Trump for re-election.

President Biden said in after the verdict that he was "so proud" of his son for his efforts to beat his addictions.

"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," he said.

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

The conviction was welcomed by some Republicans who interviewed Hunter Biden as a part of their impeachment probe into his father.

"Today’s verdict is a step toward accountability," House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.