Hamas frees three hostages, Israel begins releasing Palestinians

Palestinian militant group Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages on Saturday, whose gaunt appearance shocked Israelis, while Israel began freeing dozens of Palestinians in the latest stage of a ceasefire aimed at ending the 15-month war in Gaza.

Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, both taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri during the cross-border Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, and Or Levy, abducted that day from the Nova music festival, were led onto a Hamas podium by gunmen.

The three men all appeared thin, weak and pale, and in worse condition than the 18 hostages who had previously been freed under the truce agreed last month.

"He looked like a skeleton, it was awful to see," Ohad Ben Ami's mother-in-law, Michal Cohen, told Channel 13 News as she watched the Hamas-directed handover ceremony, which included the hostages answering questions posed by a masked man as militants armed with automatic rifles stood on each side.

In another show of force by Hamas, which has paraded fighters during previous releases, dozens of its militants deployed in central Gaza as it handed hostages over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The hostages were then driven in ICRC cars to Israeli forces and into Israel, where they were reunited in smiles and tears with family members and flown to hospitals. "We missed you so much," the mother of Or Levy, Geula, said as she hugged her son.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the sight of the frail hostages was shocking and would be addressed.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog described the release ceremony as cynical and vicious. "This is what a crime against humanity looks like," he said.

The Hostage Families Forum said the images of the three hostages evoked images of survivors of Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust. "We have to get ALL THE HOSTAGES out of hell," it said.

In exchange for the hostages' release, Israel is freeing 183 Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of involvement in attacks that killed dozens of people, as well as 111 detained in Gaza during the war.

Cheering crowds greeted the buses as they arrived in Gaza, embracing the freed detainees as they disembarked, some of them weeping with joy and tearing prison-issued bracelets off their wrists.

Among those freed in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was Eyad Abu Shkaidem, sentenced to 18 life terms in Israel for masterminding suicide attacks in revenge for Israel's 2004 assassinations of Hamas leaders.



"Today, I am reborn," Shkaidem told reporters upon arrival in Ramallah, as the crowd cheered.

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said six of the 42 released in the West Bank were in poor health and were taken to hospitals. Some prisoners complained of ill-treatment. "The occupation humiliated us for over a year," said Shkaidem.

Some hostages face a painful return. Sharabi's two teenage daughters and his British-born wife were slain in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be'eri, where one in 10 residents was killed. Levy will be reunited with his three-year-old son after losing his wife in the attack.

The exchange is the latest in a series of swaps that have so far returned 16 Israeli and five Thai hostages and released 583 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The first 42-day phase of the ceasefire mediated by Washington, Cairo and Doha, has largely held since it took effect on January 19.

But fears the deal might collapse before all the remaining 76 hostages are free have grown since U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise call for Palestinians to be moved from Gaza and for the enclave to be handed to the United States and developed into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

Arab states and Palestinian groups have rejected Trump's proposal, which critics said would amount to ethnic cleansing. Hamas said on Saturday that its armed display at the hostage handover demonstrated it could not be excluded from post-war Gaza arrangements.

Netanyahu, however, welcomed Trump's intervention and his defence minister ordered the military to make plans to allow Palestinians who wished to leave Gaza to do so.

Under the ceasefire deal, 33 Israeli children, women and sick, wounded and older men are to be released during the first stage in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Negotiations on a second phase began this week aimed at returning the remaining hostages and agreeing a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in preparation for a final end to the war.

Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

In response, Israel launched an air and ground war in Gaza that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated much of the enclave.