Excess belly fat ‘impairs learning, memory and emotion control in teenagers’

Independent.co.uk International News May - 11 - 2025 , 08:34 3 minutes read

Teenagers with excess belly fat could face problems with learning, memory and emotion control, a study suggests.

Key brain areas were found to be larger in youngsters carrying excess weight around the abdomen.

Researchers said the findings are “particularly alarming” given the importance of adolescence when it comes to brain development.

They suggest that tackling obesity among children will not only improve physical health, but could also improve brain health.

For the study, which is being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga, data from 3,320 children taking part in an ongoing US study on how childhood experiences impact brain development and health were analysed.

The average age of the group was nine, with youngsters recruited from cities across 17 US states and followed for four years, from 2016 to 2018 and from 2020 to 2022.

The children were categorised on obesity status, with more than a third (34.6%) classed as having abdominal obesity, which was determined by measuring waist circumference.



MRI scans revealed several regions of the brain had more volume in youngsters carrying excess belly fat compared to those without.

The biggest changes were in the hippocampus, which plays a crucial role in memory formation, and the amygdala, the brain’s emotional centre that is particularly involved in processing fear and anxiety.

The hippocampus was found to be around 6.6% larger, while the amygdala was about 4.3% bigger.

Dr Augusto Cesar F De Moraes, of UTHealth Houston School of Public Health in Austin, said: “Our findings suggest that obesity, particularly abdominal obesity, can impair teenagers’ learning, memory and control of emotions.

“I worry about how these changes, which are occurring at the age of 13 or 14, might affect them later in life.

“This is particularly alarming, given that the teenage years are such an important time for brain development.

“There’s even a chance they could be at a higher risk of things like memory problems or dementia as they get older.

“That’s why we believe supporting healthier habits early on is so important, not just for physical health, but for brain health too.

“Treating and preventing adolescent obesity won’t only improve health – it may improve brain health, too.”

The study also found children from more deprived areas had reduced development in a number of areas in the brain, including the hippocampus and amygdala, as well as the putamen, the brain structure involved in learning and motor control.

Dr De Moraes added: “This difference was even more pronounced among adolescents with persistent abdominal obesity.

“It highlights the urgent need to address both social inequality and health risks to support not only physical wellbeing but also healthy brain development in youth.”