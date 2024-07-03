Featured

ECOWAS supports flood affected households in Sierra Leone receive

Several families affected by floods in Sierra Leone in 2022 have received humanitarian assistance from the ECOWAS Commission worth the sum of $690,719.00.

The humanitarian assistance to affected households was launched by the Government of Sierra Leone with the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Sierra Leone, Amb. Harouna Mousa in attendance.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Kenya Ballay stressed the importance of the ECOWAS humanitarian assistance which will benefit affected persons in eight districts in the country.

The items including bags of food, financial assistance as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) essentials are being distributed to the six thousand verified beneficiaries in collaboration with the Achievers Foundation.

The ECOWAS Commission has been extending humanitarian assistance to affected communities in member states.