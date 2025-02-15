Featured

Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf elected AU Commission Chairperson

Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, has been elected as the new Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission after a tightly contested race that went into the seventh round.

Initially trailing Kenya’s Raila Odinga in the first two rounds, Youssouf eventually secured victory with 33 votes, surpassing the required majority.

The seasoned diplomat, who has served as Djibouti’s Foreign Minister since 2005, will succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat for a four-year term.

Youssouf’s extensive experience in diplomacy includes serving as Djibouti's ambassador to Egypt and holding ministerial roles under three different presidents.

The election, which saw intense competition, unfolded as follows:

First Round: Raila Odinga led with 20 votes, followed by Youssouf with 18 votes and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato with 10 votes.

Second Round: Youssouf gained momentum, securing 25 votes, while Odinga received 21. Two countries abstained.

Third Round: Odinga was eliminated after maintaining 21 votes, while Youssouf increased his tally to 26 votes, just shy of the required threshold.

Final Round: Youssouf secured 33 votes, clinching the chairmanship.

Youssouf’s victory marks a significant moment for Djibouti, a strategically located Horn of Africa nation that has remained a key partner for Western powers. His leadership at the AU Commission is expected to shape the continent’s diplomatic and developmental agenda over the next four years.