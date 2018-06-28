Akufo-Addo, Conde meet Togolese leaders on crisis

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President Alpha Conde of Guinea yesterday met with representatives of the Togolese government and the Coalition of 14 Opposition Parties in Togo, Lome as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the political crisis in that country
.
At the meeting, the two leaders urged the political actors in Togo to sustain the progress made in resolving the political impasse in that country through dialogue and consultation.
A communique issued at the end of the meeting said the two Presidents, acting as co-facilitators of the dialogue process, expressed their satisfaction with the openness that prevailed throughout the discussions.
They further commended the sense of responsibility of all parties, who exhibited their willingness to work together to ease the socio-political tension and restore peace, harmony and cohesion among the various actors of the Togolese society.
The communique said Presidents Akufo-Addo and Conde urged all the political parties and actors to refrain from any action and behaviour likely to pose a threat to the peace and stability in Togo and in the sub-region.
Appeal
To that end, the two leaders appealed to political actors of both the opposition and the government in Togo to suspend street demonstrations during the dialogue.
“They urged the security forces to ensure that they carry out their law enforcement missions with professionalism, in compliance with the laws of the land,” the communique said.
It said the two leaders commended the Togolese government for the appeasement measures already taken, including the release of persons arrested during demonstrations held by the opposition.
ECOWAS Summit
It said Presidents Akufo-Addo and Conde invited the Togolese government to “study the possibility of extending the right to demonstrate to the entire national territory, in agreement with the opposition parties, with the aim of guaranteeing freedom of demonstration, as well as the security of property and persons”.
It said the two leaders resolved to examine, in detail, the various concerns raised and submit a report at the next Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.