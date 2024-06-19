Today's World News - From Africa, Asia, U.S, Europe and Middle East

Featured

Fatalities recorded after fire engulfs large ammunition dump in Chad

BBC International Jun - 19 - 2024 , 12:09

People have been killed and injured after an enormous series of explosions destroyed the main military ammunition depot in Chad.

Advertisement

The government has urged people to remain calm after the blasts last night, believed to have been started by a fire at the site.

Videos on social media showed dramatic explosions at the depot, which is located close to the main airport in Chad's capital N’Djamena.

A huge fire broke out at an ammunition depot in Chad, causing major explosions that lit up the sky for about half an hour overnight.

Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said the blaze happened at a military depot in the Goudji area of the capital, N'Djamena.

He told French media the cause of the fire was accidental and while the death toll had yet to be established, there were “fewer deaths” than had been feared.

Video footage showed blasts lighting up the night sky, with witnesses saying they could be heard miles away.

The weapons depot in Goudji is the country’s main arsenal and is in the north of the city near the military headquarters, a French army base and the airport. There are also numerous residential houses in the neighbourhood.