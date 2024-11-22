Providing quality seeds to farmers is the first step towards achieving food security in Ghana

Nov - 22 - 2024

Achieving food security in any region requires several key factors, but perhaps at its centre lies the quality and accessibility of seeds. For millions of small-scale farmers, having access to high-quality, disease-resistant seeds means the difference between a harvest that feeds their families and one that barely meets their needs. With a population of 34.12 million people, 52% of Ghanaians rely on agriculture for their sustenance and income.

Unfortunately, most farmers face challenges in accessing these quality seeds because of barriers such as logistical issues, lack of information, and inadequate funds. This frequently leads to their reliance on low-quality seeds, which fail to boost productivity or support food security. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) reports that in 2022, 12.9 million people in Ghana, representing 39.4% of the population, faced moderate or severe food insecurity.

Considering the necessity to address this challenge, the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG), supported by AGRA and other partners, has initiated the Seed and Inputs Fair. The Seed Input Fair is implemented by NASTAG under the “Strengthening the Ghana Seed System to Enhance Quality Seed Delivery to Farmers” project and financed by AGRA under the Phase II of the Partnership for Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Africa (PIATA). NASTAG has demonstrated how strategic partnerships and improved input can transform farmers. However, to achieve proactive circular and structural food security in Ghana, the country must build on this foundation and draw inspiration from successful seed systems in its contemporary African neighbours.

Learning from other success stories

Nigeria and Ethiopia are two countries that have successfully converted their seed systems to better feed their populations. For example, reforms in Nigeria's seed sector led to the establishment of a National Seed Council, which is responsible for seed accreditation and mobilising private parties to invest in the market. The Nigerian government made subsidised seeds available to farmers through the E-wallet and reached as many farmers as possible via mobile phones to guarantee better uptake of certified seeds. As Ghana’s geographical neighbour, it is rather easy to learn from these models.

Ethiopia has also improved its seed system reforms through partnerships with international organisations, starting changes at the base. By promoting the formation of Seed Growers’ Associations, the government guarantees that seed producers are being trained and accredited so that seed quality is made available to rural farmers. These associations allow certified seeds to be grown and marketed within the region, reducing dependency on external seed sources. Ethiopians have demonstrated that community-led seed production can aid in the distribution of quality and accessible seeds, particularly in distant areas of the country where traditional farming routes are likely to be limited or non-existent.

The seed sector in Ghana has improved notably over the last six years. This improvement is registered across the seed value chain and is evidence that the key public sector reforms have triggered industry growth. The volume of certified seed produced in the country has increased significantly over the last five years, largely fuelled by the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, the government’s flagship agricultural program to promote food security.

Empowering youth and women is essential for achieving food security and will undoubtedly form the backbone of agriculture across Africa, especially in countries like Ghana. Women in Ghana make substantial contributions to the agricultural sector, with over 50% of the female workforce engaged in farming. However, they still face significant barriers to accessing vital resources, such as land, credit, and improved seeds. Initiatives like the Seed and Inputs Fair have opened new opportunities, providing women farmers with certified seeds, technology, and training to enhance their productivity. Nonetheless, more efforts are needed to mainstream gender equity in agriculture fully.

Government-led programs that prioritize resource access for women farmers are essential. Initiatives like targeted seed subsidies and group-based purchasing systems have the potential to transform sustainable agricultural practices. By equipping women farmers with resources and effective training on sustainable techniques, such as crop rotation and soil conservation, these programs can build resilience within farming households and, in some cases, boost food security by up to 150%.

The changes in Ghana’s seed system will require multi-stakeholder engagement in the agricultural value chain. Industry partnerships between seed companies, agro-dealers, research institutions, and the government assist in the development of sound distribution channels that support small farmers. The Seed and Inputs Fair highlights the impact of such partnerships through their success in improving quality seed availability. As already witnessed in Kenya, using digital tools can also assist farmers in matters concerning markets, advice on matters concerning farming, and even weather conditions.

The country has been on an upward trajectory in improving its farming output, especially with staple foods. According to FAO, crops produced from certified seeds yield between 20 and 30% more, depending on the crop and the area. Maize and soybean yields have risen in the country, with farmers who use certified seeds yielding 50% more than their counterparts who still use traditional seeds. Such yield increase could lead to more than 400,000 additional tonnages of maize produced yearly if certified seeds were available for usage to all the farmers in Ghana.

Ghana's agricultural industry can flourish through strong government backing and learning from the successes of other countries. The country has the potential to be a food basket for West Africa by exploring partnerships, implementing digital interventions, and upgrading seed systems to empower farmers and increase yields. This would provide food security and economic resilience for years.

The writer, Dr. Betty Annan, is the AGRA Ghana Country Director.