Wake-up call, media integrity

Zakiya Osman Opinion Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:57

Journalism is all about finding and sharing the truth, giving people the facts they need and looking out for the public.

It's a key part of democracy, making sure those in power stay honest and transparent. Journalists are supposed to investigate, report fairly and inform the public about important issues.

Lately, it seems that journalists might not be sticking to these high standards. In Ghana, politicians such as Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, step up to expose government scandals and corruption.

He highlights the misuse of public funds and corruption, work that traditionally are for investigative journalists. Okudzeto’s efforts are impressive. For example, his investigations into the National Cathedral project and other financial improprieties have caught public attention.

Prominent investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, even praised him on social media, saying, "Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shown that our MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check.

If one MP can do this, then parliament can save us because many of the shady deals and confidential documents go through one parliamentary committee or the other before getting passed."

But this situation makes us ask: Are journalists letting politicians take over their jobs? Okudzeto's work is crucial, but it also highlights a worrying trend. Politicians now have a big influence on media stories and the national conversation, something that used to be the job of journalists.

This shift could mean that journalists aren't doing as much as they should in investigating and reporting the news independently. Even though Okudzeto’s work is valuable, we should think about why he might be doing it.

That begs the question: Would he continue to be an anti-corruption fighter and crusader when power shifts? Is he doing this for sympathy for his party or doing honourable work for the people of Ghana?

Will he continue to hold his party accountable even in power? he is a man who has shown commitment to doing the right thing and I hope he continues to be a true patriot for his country.

Politicians may expose corruption for various reasons, such as gaining political points, attacking opponents or boosting their image. While their efforts help bring out the truth, they can mix political motives with journalism's goal of impartial reporting.

We should also remember and celebrate the hard work of investigative journalists such as Manasseh Azure Awuni and Anas Aremeyaw Anas. They have consistently uncovered the truth and held leaders accountable.

Their dedication shows what journalism should be about. It’s important to encourage all journalists to keep up this good work, making sure they set the agenda and inform the public.

