Unfulfilled YEA promises: What happened to free driving lessons?

Nukafu L. Edem Opinion Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

I draw the attention of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to failed promises made during the recent Youth Job Fair & Skills Training at the Black Star Square.

This event, intended to empower unemployed youth, ended on October 5, 2024.

On September 25, YEA announced via their official Facebook page that they would offer free driving lessons to the first 100 people who arrived early at the event ground.

Upon seeing this, I quickly made my way to the Black Star Square, queued with other eager participants and registered under the supervision of YEA and STC officials.

We were assured we would be contacted for these lessons. However, a month has passed and there has been no follow-up or communication from the YEA.

My efforts for further information from the YEA have been in vain, leaving me frustrated. It appears the YEA has forgotten about this initiative as they gear up for another fair in Kumasi. With their commitments remaining unfulfilled in Accra, how can we trust that they will be fulfilled in Kumasi?

I appeal to YEA's leadership, particularly its CEO, Kofi Agyepong, who was present at our registration stand, to fulfil their promise.

We are still waiting for the driving lessons as promised. So, when can we expect this to be delivered?

Nukafu L. Edem.

E-mail: [email protected]