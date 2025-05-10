People & Places: Kasoa

Douglas ­Anane-Frimpong

Located along the Accra-Cape Coast road is a rapidly growing peri-urban town, Kasoa, situated approximately 28 kilometres west of Accra's central business district.

Often confused as part of Accra due to its proximity, Kasoa is the capital of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly of the Central Region. It shares boundaries with the Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region in the east, Awutu Senya District in the north and Gomoa East District in the west and south.

Popular settlements in the municipality include Opeikuma, Adam Nana, Kpormertey, Ofaakor, Akweley, Walantu and Zongo.

The town's original name is Odupong Kpehe, but it has come to be known as Kasoa, a name bestowed by migrant settlers, particularly yam sellers from northern Ghana, who named the site "Kasuwa," a Hausa word for "market".

This name, corrupted to ‘Kasoa’, aptly describes the town's vibrant commercial spirit.

The Awutu tribe, a Guan ethnic group, are the indigenous people of Kasoa, and despite the influx of foreigners, their language and culture remain integral to the town's identity.

Kasoa's economy thrives on its bustling market, offering a wide range of products, including fresh produce and handicrafts.

eyond its commercial activities, it has a rich cultural heritage, with visitors able to experience the sights, sounds, and flavours of the vibrant market while exploring the town's history and traditions.

The town's rapid growth has led to increased human and vehicular congestion, particularly on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

To address this issue, a flyover was constructed to ease traffic congestion as part of the Kasoa Interchange project.

The project, divided into three phases, also included the construction of new roads, schools, and a polyclinic.

With its strategic location, vibrant market, rich cultural heritage and ongoing infrastructure developments, Kasoa is worth visiting.

Whether you're interested in history, culture or commerce, Kasoa has something to offer, making it a great destination for anyone looking to explore Ghana's peri-urban life.