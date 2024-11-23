Africa mourns loss of tourism gem: Dr Carmen Nibigira

Francis Doku Opinion Nov - 23 - 2024 , 13:49

In this column last week, I explored the challenges and opportunities Africa faces in improving intra-continental travel, emphasising strategies to unlock the immense potential of a borderless continent.

Unbeknownst to me and to the entire African tourism community, on the very day that piece was published, Africa would lose one of its most passionate advocates for this vision.

Advertisement

The tourism and hospitality industry in Africa (and indeed other parts of the world) has over the past week been mourning the loss of Dr Carmen Nibigira, following her untimely passing on November 16, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya.

At just 46 years old, Carmen leaves behind a towering legacy as a trailblazer, visionary, and advocate for sustainable tourism and regional integration.

Her life’s work not only transformed East Africa’s tourism landscape but also inspired countless professionals to reimagine Africa’s position on the global tourism stage and it’s small wonder that her Instagram profile reads “Advocate for inter and intra-regional tourism and Africa without borders. Avid reader and traveller.”

A life rooted in passion

Born in Burundi in 1978, Carmen’s journey into tourism was shaped by her upbringing. Her father often took her to explore Burundi’s provinces, instilling in her a deep appreciation for the country’s landscapes and biodiversity. These early experiences sparked her passion for tourism, which would later define her career.

Encouraged by her parents to follow her dreams, Carmen pursued higher education in England. She earned a bachelor’s degree in International Travel Management, a master’s in Tourism Destination Management, and a Ph.D. in Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management from Clemson University in the United States.

Her academic achievements were complemented by hands-on experience in the industry, starting as a housekeeper in a five-star hotel – a humble beginning that laid the foundation for her rise to leadership.

Transforming East African tourism

Carmen’s career spanned more than two decades, during which she worked in Switzerland, the United States, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda, among other countries. She managed tour operations and hotels, gaining a reputation for her ability to navigate diverse professional environments and bridge local traditions with global best practices.

As Director-General of the Burundi National Tourism Office, she restructured the organisation to align with private-sector needs and advocated policies that elevated Burundi’s tourism potential. Her tenure as the inaugural CEO of the East Africa Tourism Platform (2013–2016) was transformative.

Under her leadership, the East African Community’s single tourism visa became a reality, enabling seamless travel between Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda – a testament to her visionary approach to borderless travel.

Carmen was a staunch advocate for sustainable tourism and economic empowerment. Her roles as Project Director at Horwath HTL and Lead for Tourism and Hospitality Management within the Mastercard Foundation’s Rwanda Programmes highlighted her focus on skills development and capacity building, particularly for young professionals.

Championing women and youth

Beyond industry growth, Carmen believed in tourism’s power to transform lives. She was a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment and youth development. As a Board Member of the Akilah Institute for Women in Rwanda, she mentored aspiring leaders and championed gender equality in the sector.

Her dedication to capacity building for young professionals, particularly in the hospitality industry, earned her accolades, including the African Women in Tourism Leadership Award. In 2017, she was recognised as one of the Top 100 Influential Women in Travel, a testament to her far-reaching impact.

A heartfelt farewell

The outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and global leaders speaks to the profound void Carmen’s passing has left.

Rebecca Harrison, CEO and Co-Founder of the African Management Institute, described Carmen as a beacon of warmth and wisdom. “Rest in peace, Carmen. You will be deeply missed,” she said.

Executive Director of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association, Jean Byamugisha, shared her heartbreak, saying, “We had so many plans for capacity building in the hotel sector in East Africa. Carmen’s passion for training young people in hospitality was unparalleled. May we continue your legacy!”

The Regional Director for Africa at the UN World Tourism Organisation, Elcia Grandcourt, reflected on Carmen’s vibrant spirit: “Our sister was always full of positive energy. Such a great loss for our industry. May her kind soul rest in peace.”

A legacy to inspire

Dr Carmen Nibigira will be laid to rest tomorrow, Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Rusororo Cemetery in Kigali, following a funeral mass at Centre Christus.

As a mother of two sons, aged 19 and 17, Carmen balanced a remarkable career with a commitment to her family. Her life was a testament to the power of passion, vision, and perseverance.

Advertisement

Africa has lost a gem, but her legacy will continue to inspire the tourism community to pursue her dream of a united, sustainable, and inclusive industry. Carmen’s work illuminated pathways for the continent’s growth, and her memory will serve as a guiding light for generations to come. May her soul rest in peace.