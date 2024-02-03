Zed Ay Kay: Big artistes don’t owe upcoming artistes support

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 03 - 2024 , 21:35

Fast rising rapper and singer, Zakari Seidu with stage name Zed Ay Kay says established artistes don’t owe young artistes support so the latter should tirelessly work hard to be relevant.

According to him, many up and coming artistes believe featuring A –list artistes on their songs is their lucky ticket to fame. As such, when A list artistes turn down a proposal for a feature, the young musicians get offended and deem is as lack of support.

“As a young artiste, you need to work on yourself first and rather let your work attract that big artiste. I know about some young artistes who actually paid to have these A lists artistes on their songs but the songs were short-lived.

“I have been around for more than five years working on myself and even though things have been slow on my side, I know that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step so I will surely get there,” he stated.

Presently, Zed Ay Kay is promoting his latest single ‘Mitsi’. The song talks about a man communicating his innermost feelings to the woman of his life.

Released on December 8 last year Mitsi features M3NSA of FOKN Boys with Andras Well mixing and mastering it.

For listeners, the style of rapping by both artistes perfectly adds a good feel to the love tune.

“The feedback I get anytime I go for interviews gives me the hope to continue doing what I love to do. The radio presenters love the song to bit and I am bent on pushing it the best way I can” he said

Zed Ay Kay was formerly part of the music duo, Replay who released their debut album “Senorita” in 2015.

As a solo artiste, Zed Ay Kay released his maiden 14-track album “Versatility” in 2021. Zed Ay Kay has worked with Ras Kuuku on ‘Nah Give Up’ and Highlife artiste, Felix Owusu on ‘Stop My Love’