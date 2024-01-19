What do I do with the new scripts? This cuts deep! Ivan Quashigah mourns ‘Things We Do For Love’ star

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 19 - 2024 , 11:58

Renowned Film producer and Chief Executive Officer of Farmhouse Productions, Ivan Quashigah is devastated by the news of the death of actor Vincent McCauley who starred in his popular series ‘Things We Do For Love’.

The Ghanaian entertainment industry is grieving the sudden demise of talented the talented actor who according to an official statement from the family died on Monday, January 15.

Though it started as unverified news on social media, the deceased who played the role of Max in the popular ‘Things We Do For Love” was confirmed through a Facebook post by broadcast journalist Giovani Caleb.

For one who has closely worked with Vincent on a number of his film projects and certainly built a solid relationship with him, Ivan Quashigah has not been able to contain the shock and pain of the former’s sudden demise.

In a Facebook post today, he said it was really hurtful to lose him particularly when he didn’t know the severity of his condition after missing out on shooting some scenes for the latest episode of ‘Things We Do For Love’ due to ill health.

Ivan Quashigah wrote: “While shooting YOLO 7, you had to miss the filming of some scenes and I was left to find a way out. The gentleman you were, you made it a point to come to the office to personally apologize. Unfortunately, I did not notice the severity of your condition because as usual you gave us your signature handshake that almost removed our arms from our bodies.

Yesterday, I made a mental note to call to discuss the new project and to find out if you were up for it. I failed to call. Hmmm. Just last year we lost your screen cousin in ‘Things we do for love’ Marleen (Lois) and your boss in Inspector Bediako - Ekow Blankson. Now you?

Lord teach us how to number our days and to recognize how few they are and help us to spend them as we should. Your word says in all things we should give thanks but this really, really hurts. Rest in Peace Nephew”.

While the cause of Vincent’s death is unknown, fans and colleagues are still grappling with the sudden death of the actor. (Related article ‘Things We Do For Love’ star Vincent McCauley passes on)

Beyond his memorable role in "Things We Do For Love," McCauley graced screens in other television series such as "Games People Play," "Fortune Island," "Office Palava," "Living With Trisha: House of Secrets," and "The Idiot and I".

Until his death, he was the Administrator for Soul Clinic International School.