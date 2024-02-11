VGMA not our target; we’re focused on winning souls – Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Renowned all-female gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, says the group has never filed for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, they said winning awards is not their ultimate aim as gospel ministers; instead, preaching God’s word through music to change people’s lives remain their major goal.

“We’re not interested in picking forms for the VGMA because we are more focused on winning souls than the awards. Our calling is a unique one, and we don’t want to be distracted or deviate,” they explained to the host, Roselyn Felli.

They added that they will not purchase forms to fill out, but if nominated regardless, they will attend the event.

The sisters revealed that they have been accumulating awards from all over the world in different award schemes without filing for nominations.

“If you want to do it for us, just go ahead and pick it; we’re ok,” they said.

The trio further indicated that they are inspired by the testimonies of how people’s lives have been transformed through their songs.

They recounted how their song “Nea Yehu Yi” saved a man who was declared dead due to the failure of doctors to identify his ailment and its cause.

“He said he’s been looking for us for 2 years, and he didn’t know where to find us.

According to him, "he was sick at Korle Bu, and the doctors declared him dead. He went home because they didn’t see the type of sickness he was suffering from. When he got home, he put his radio on a particular station, and they were playing one of our songs, “Nea Yehu Yi.”

"He listened to the song, and after the DJ gave directions on where to get the CD, he sent someone to buy one for him. He repeated the song to himself at home for 2 weeks, and all he saw was himself being healed,” Cynthia, their lead singer, narrated.

Such testimonies, they said, encourage them to do more exploits to glorify the Lord.

The music group has groomed musicians and are still open and willing to train more people in the gospel ministry.