Next article: Usher promised a celebration for his Super Bowl halftime show and he did not fumble

Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands on Val’s Day

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 12:08

Once again, Roverman Productions is set to give couples a beautiful love package on Valentine’s Day with one of its popular plays, Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands.

Scheduled to take place at the National Theatre on Valentine’s Day, the play is expected to come off at 5:00pm and 8:00pm.

It has been 16 years since Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands was first staged in September 2008.

The play revolves around the 40th wedding anniversary of Mr and Mrs Afriyie who have three adult children-two girls and a boy. One of the girls and the boy are married while the other girl is not married but a successful lawyer.

On the day of the celebration of this unique anniversary, all three children return home but soon their parents realise that each child had issues that they were struggling with.

The married girl comes home with a briefcase determined not to go back to her husband and the boy is confused about what the wife wants from him.

As the children struggle to come to terms with their marital problems against their parents' successful and long-lasting marriage, certain concerns are raised: Will the anniversary come on as planned or will it go up in flames as the married children go at their spouses with bitterness and anger?

The play is informed by the current trend of marital problems and the need to avert them, the writer Uncle Ebo says "the play is a distillation of all the lessons that have come before me in the decades of marriage and relationship counselling."

He referred to the play as 'Marriage 101' and described it as a refresher course for the already married, an orientation for newly married and those preparing to marry, and an exposure for those who are nowhere near getting married in order to help them to be realistic in their expectations.