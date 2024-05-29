Trending songs in GH
GHANA’S music industry has been buzzing with excitement, as our talented artistes continue to drop chart-topping hits attracting music lovers both locally and globally.
Advertisement
At any point in time, there's always something for everyone to enjoy–Rap, Dancehall, Gospel, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, Drill among others.
This week, Graphic showbiz checked major streaming platforms such as Apple Chart, Boomplay and Audiomack chart top 100 songs in Ghana and the following tracks took the top-15 spots cementing their presence in the music world.
In no particular order, they are Aseda, Canopy, Shut up, Puul, Ekelebe, December, Only You, Ting Ting, 2 things, Real Life, Effiakuma Broken Heart, Brag, Sneaky, Defe Defe and Paris.
We, however, present 10 of the top-15 songs representing the best of Ghana’s music industry and the artistes behind them. Go ahead, enjoy.
See the artistes and their songs below: