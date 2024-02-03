Third Ghana Students Most Beautiful launches in Accra

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 03 - 2024 , 21:23

20 beautiful ladies have been selected from various universities in Ghana for the third edition of Ghana Students Most Beautiful pageant aimed at helping young female students achieve their dreams.

Speaking at the launch which took place at New Bortianor in Accra recently, Nana Kwesi Ohene, General Manager for Crossmark Marketing, organisers of the pageant noted that pageant aims among others to train the contestants to take up leadership roles.

“There are very intelligent girls who want to take up leadership roles and this pageant has been built to make that happen. This life is not all about social media and the fake lifestyles people flaunt out there.

“There are young ladies who are yearning to make a difference in their generation and this pageant is a means to help these young and vibrant female students become leaders in the society”, he told Graphic Showbiz.

The grand finale will come off in April at the National Theatre, Accra and the first three winners will get a full funded trip outside the country and sponsorship from the organisation to support their individual projects.

On his part, Richard Jones Gyasi, Country Manager for BDSwiss, an online forex tradinbg company said his out came on board as a sponsor because his company’s goals and objectives align with that of Ghana Students Most Beautiful.

“We believe in supporting a worthy cause and we think Ghana Students Most Beautiful is one of them. We will support the event and provide what is within our means to make it successful,” he stated.