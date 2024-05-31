Next article: Finalists!Ghana's Afronitaa and Abigail make it for finals of Britain Got Talent

Featured

The treatment was just disgusting, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone – Nicki Minaj on Amsterdam arrest

Complex.com Showbiz News May - 31 - 2024 , 13:45

Nicki Minaj said she was subjected to "disgusting" treatment after being arrested in Amsterdam over the weekend.

Advertisement

According to Sky News, Nicki took to Stationhead to discuss her ordeal after she was brought into custody on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. (Related article Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport)

"Not being able to get to Manchester, I don't know when was the last time I felt that low," the Queens native confessed. "Not only that but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race."

Nicki, 41, recorded the moment when she was taken into a van on Instagram Live. The Pink Friday 2 artist can be heard repeatedly asking why she's being arrested. Minaj shared that she was expected to go to a nearby police precinct and give a statement about her security.

"The treatment was just disgusting and I wouldn't wish that on anyone," Minaj said of her six hours in custody. "And yes, I've been to jail before. It has nothing to do with if you've been to jail before."

Nicki was forced to postpone her show in Manchester because of the arrest. She ended up meeting with fans outside her hotel to apologize for the postponement.

Minaj threatened to take legal action against the Amsterdam police, who she believes "succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight."

She touted a success of her own in getting the incident on video, which will be handed over to her attorneys who will handle the rest.

"I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time," she wrote. "I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho."