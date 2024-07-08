Next article: Movie actor Lil Win displays the effects of the May 25 vehicle accident [VIDEO]

Featured

The Black Experience: Here is Mahama’s comprehensive strategy to transform Ghana's creative sector

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 10:19

On Sunday, July 7, former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, revealed a visionary plan to give a new lease of life to Ghana's creative industry during a media engagement.

Advertisement

He unveiled "The Black Experience," a comprehensive policy framework aimed at transforming the tourism and creative arts sector.

With optimism and enthusiasm, Mahama highlighted the initiative's potential to revolutionise these industries, driving growth, innovation, and cultural excellence. ( Related article:[VIDEO] What John Mahama said at the 2024 media encounter ahead of Electino 2024 - Full speech)

The Black Experience policy framework unveiled by former President John Dramani Mahama comprises a robust package of initiatives including

1. Pan African Month: A month dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Africa, fostering unity and collaboration among African nations.

2. Ghana Film Festival and Awards Month: An event to showcase and honour the achievements of Ghanaian filmmakers and the broader film industry.

3. Ghanaian Heritage and History Month: A period to reflect on and celebrate Ghana’s storied past and cultural legacy.

4. Fashion and Food Month: An initiative to highlight and promote Ghanaian fashion and cuisine, showcasing the country’s creative talents.

5. Diasporan Month: A time to recognise and engage with the Ghanaian diaspora, encouraging their participation in national development and cultural exchange.

Mahama also committed to revitalising all regional Centres of National Culture, ensuring they become accessible hubs for the creative industry.

Moreover, Mahama emphasized the importance of recognising and supporting veteran artistes, ensuring they receive the long-overdue recognition and compensation they deserve.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable creative industry that celebrates and showcases its unique narrative on the global stage.

“We aim to create a cultural renaissance that honors our past, inspires our present, and propels our future,” Mahama concluded.

Earlier last month at a policy dialogue with the creative arts industry stakeholders held at the AH Hotel in Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024, the former President of Ghana acknowledged that the creative industry has a potential to create millions of jobs for Ghanaians. (Read Here are 22 of John Mahama’s policy ideas for arts and tourism)

He said elsewhere in the world, the most successful and the richest people are the creatives but the same cannot be said about Ghana.