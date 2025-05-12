TGMA26: Telecel Ghana honours musical excellence

May - 12 - 2025

Telecel Ghana celebrated the nation’s finest musical talents in a dazzling ambience at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) as headline partner.

The telecommunications giant marked another milestone in its firm support for Ghana’s music industry on a night filled with raw excitement, fashion statements and exceptional stage performances at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

King Promise won the most prestigious honour of the night – Artiste of the Year, as well as three other awards out of the ten nominations – Album of the Year (True To Self), Best Afrobeats Artiste and Best Afropop Song for hit song, Paris.

King Paluta clinched the Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year and Producer of the Year awards for his hit single, Aseda.

The Music for Good Award, which is sponsored by Telecel with a GHS 20,000 cash prize for an outstanding artiste who has gone beyond their craft to make social impact within the year under review, went to Epixode for the environmental activist song, Chooboi. Epixode was awarded for using his music to address the environmental challenges caused by illegal mining (galamsey), calling for accountability and environmental justice.

"Telecel believes in the power of music to connect energies, uplift our spirits and influence society positively. We are honoured to be at the forefront of supporting the creative talents who bring our stories to life through music and put Ghana on the map internationally," said Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, who presented the awards for Music for Good and Telecel Most Popular

Song categories, together with acting Director of Consumer Business, Aneth Muga.

Receiving the award remotely, Epixode said the honour was a recognition of purpose in the fight against galamsey and advised musicians to use songs to transform society and not just trend. “Let’s use lyrics and melodies to stir consciousness – speak truth, inspire hope and challenge the system.”

From the first beat to the final bow, the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards delivered show-stopping performances that had audiences on their feet with impressive stage craft from King Promise, Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Kidi, Empress Gifty, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and genre-bending international music sensation, Moliy.

The TGMAs red carpet was as much a display of fashion as it was of music talent, with stars dressed in the style category for the night - Proudly Made in Ghana, Bold, Vibrant and Unapologetic Style.

The Telecel Red Room, the after-party hotspot of the TGMAs, hosted senior leaders and high value customers of the telco and celebrities, who connected over drinks, gourmet food and music after the awards.

Through Telecel Ghana’s continued support of the TGMAs over the last 15 years, the telecommunications giant is celebrating artistic excellence and actively contributing to the growth of Ghana’s creative economy. Telecel Ghana continues to play a catalytic role in the Ghanaian creative industry by investing in the Telecel Ghana Music Awards to champion homegrown talent and reinforce the value of creative economy in national development.