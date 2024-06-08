Featured

TGMA on the same level as Grammys and BET - Stonebwoy

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 15:40

Renowned Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has expressed his profound respect for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), asserting that the event holds equal significance to global music awards like the BET and Grammys.

The Manodzi crooner, who recently clinched the coveted TGMA Artiste of the Year award, emphasised the importance of celebrating local achievements.



Speaking in a recent interview on Accra-based TV3, Stonebwoy shared his thoughts on the TGMA's role in recognising and promoting the hard work of Ghanaian musicians.



"I am very grateful. On the night nobody could even tell. I had to take my meds at the event. The thing is I really have great respect for the Ghana Music Awards and it Is obvious everybody can see the energies I put into it because that is Ghana Music Awards"



Stonebwoy stressed that while he aims for international recognition and dreams of accolades like the Grammys or BET awards, he believes it is crucial to value and nurture local awards.



He pointed out that these global awards are essentially local events in their respective countries, just as the TGMA is for Ghana.



In as much as we want to grow out of our "country in terms of height and enter into the GRAMMYS or the Latin Awards or the BETs we have to understand that those awards are local awards to the Americans so it is really important to harness ours because without Ghana Music Awards then what? I wouldn’t want to be at home if I have to be there. On days that I was not performing like last year, I attended and I presented an award. I cherish it to be honest,” he said.

