Popular Nigerian film Issakaba set to return as series

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 31 - 2024 , 18:16

Do you remember the popular Nigerian movie, Issakaba? What are your memories of it? Well, for fans of veteran Nollywood actor Sam Dede, they will be seeing him in action again on his return to play the role of as ‘Ebube’ in the sequel to the 2001 Nollywood classic ‘Issakaba.’

In a recent Instagram post and reported by Guardian Nigeria, the well-respected actor teased when he posted, “Issakaba!!! The Myth returns. A river does not flow through a forest without bringing down trees. Men with evil minds lurk in the dark. But….. Justice is mine.”

The original director, Lancelot Imasuen, is also back to oversee the new project.

Earlier this month, Imasuen promoted the second round of auditions for the film in Asaba, Delta, and indicating active progress in production.

‘Issakaba’ is an anagram of Bakassi, inspired by the true story of the Bakassi Boys, a grassroots vigilante group formed in 1998 to combat crime in Nigeria’s South-East region.

In the film, Ebube leads the Issakaba boys on a mission to tackle armed robbery in their village, utilizing mystical charms and innovative tactics for swift justice.

The 2001 five-part film featured a cast including Chiwetalu Agu, Pete Eneh, Amaechi Muonagor, Susan Obi, Mike Ogundu, and John Okafor. The sequel’s cast retains familiar faces like Andy Chukwu, Zulu Adigwe, Diewait Ikpechukwu, and others.

While production continues, the release date for the sequel is yet to be announced. Keep an eye out for updates on this highly anticipated return of the ‘Issakaba’ saga in Nollywood.