Police asks Dbanj to report son's shock death

The police in Lagos on Monday said singer, Dapo ‘Dbanj’ Oyebanjo, would report the circumstances that led to his son’s death to the police when the mourning period is over
.
This information was contained in a statement published on the official Instagram handle of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday.
The Police Public Relations Officer Lagos State Police Command, Chime Oti, signed the statement.
The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP
“The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire Command shares in their pain. It is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of little Daniel to the police. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”
Daniel, who celebrated his first birthday in May, reportedly drowned in a pool in his parent’s Ikoyi residence.
The singer’s other colleagues and fans alike have also been commiserating with him. Dbanj and his Management are yet to make any official statement.