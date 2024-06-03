Next article: The Legend of Aku Sika: A beautiful piece of drama

Nigerian singer Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School

Popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking has graduated from Harvard Business School.

He shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday standing behind the Harvard Business School as he announced the feat.

Patoranking also shared a photo holding his certificate with a professor identified as Anita Elberse.

Captioning the post, Patoranking wrote: “Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus God runs this Show…Thank You @anitaelberse”.