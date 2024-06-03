Nigerian singer Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School
Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News
Popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking has graduated from Harvard Business School.
Advertisement
He shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday standing behind the Harvard Business School as he announced the feat.
Patoranking also shared a photo holding his certificate with a professor identified as Anita Elberse.
Captioning the post, Patoranking wrote: “Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus God runs this Show…Thank You @anitaelberse”.