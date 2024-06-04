Featured

My music career incomplete without Don Jazzy, says D’banj

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 19:10

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, with the stage name “D’banj,” has revealed that his 20-year music journey would not have been complete without his business partner, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as “Don Jazzy.”

Advertisement

The 41-year-old took to his Instagram page on Tuesday with a display of a video to appreciate Don Jazzy and invite him to his 20th-year anniversary dinner.

He described the two decades as years characterised by brotherhood, entertainment, and of unwavering support.

D’banj wrote: “My 20 year journey cannot be complete without It’s @donjazzy again! Giving him the invite to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia.

“As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I’m reminded of the countless memories and milestones we’ve shared together.

“Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. Love you always, Brother!.”

Don Jazzy also took to the comment section, saying: “Still finding it hard to believe it’s been 20 years bro. Feels like yesterday. Thank you for everything. Love you brotherLee. More blessings.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Don Jazzy, a Nigerian record producer and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, co-founded Mo’Hits Records with D’banj in 2004.

D’banj had earlier hinted at his plan to celebrate his 20 years on stage at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, with the theme “D’banj live @New Afrika Shrine.” (NAN)