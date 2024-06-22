Featured

MUSIGA extends Life Insurance coverage for members with SIC sb

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has renewed its partnership with SIC Life Insurance for the third consecutive year, offering a comprehensive welfare policy to its members.

President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, urged members to subscribe to the MUSIGA SIC-Life Insurance scheme, highlighting the benefits and security it provides against unforeseen circumstances.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bessa Simons emphasised the importance of protection against accidents and emergencies, citing the scheme's success over the past three years with numerous members benefiting nationwide.



“Accidents and emergencies are unannounced and they confront us when we least expect it, hence the need to be protected against such unfortunate occurrences,” Bessa Simons noted.



For his part, the MUSIGA General Secretary, S.K Agyemang, expressed his excitement at the signing of the contract.



He expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, encouraging all musicians to join the scheme.



The policy offers a range of benefits, including a GHS5,000 payment to families of deceased members, permanent disability support, child benefits and parental benefits.



For his part, Andrew Adu-Asante of the Corporate Group Business Department of SIC-Life congratulated MUSIGA for such an initiative to benefit its members.



The SIC Life representatives, including Andrew Adu-Asante, Elliot Botchway, and Alfred Codjoe of the Corporate Group Department, commended MUSIGA for instigating this valuable programme which aligns with their commitment to providing comprehensive insurance solutions.



