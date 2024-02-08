MOGMusic to mark a decade of New Wine concert in March

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 15:33

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Nana Yaw Boakye better known as MOGMusic will mark a decade of his New Wine concert next month.

He will be hosting two concerts in Accra and Kumasi to mark the 10 years since it started. The Accra edition is on March 17 at the Royal House Chapel- Oil Dome and artistes who will be supporting MOGMusic are Elder Mireku, Nacee, Perez Musik, Siisi Baidoo, Kobbe Mante, and Ntokozo Mbambo.

Kumasi’s edition is scheduled for March 24 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and it will feature musicians like Mercy Chinwo, Preye Odede, Sammie Obeng-Poku and Jojo Arhin.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz at the launch of the 10th anniversary concerts in Accra recently, MOGMusic expressed his appreciation to God and individuals who have tirelessly supported the New Wine concert for a decade.

“It has not been easy organising this event for the past nine years but God has been so good. All the testimonies I receive after the event encourages me and I will never take the audiences for granted. The event is always successful because of the huge patronage from the fans who always come in their numbers and I’m always grateful for that,” he stated.

Talking about what Ghanaians should expect this year, MOGMusic said it is going to be “bigger, better and more improved than the previous years. New Wine is in its 10th year so definitely we are taking it a notch higher,” he said.

Over the years, the New Wine concert has featured musicians like American singer Donnie McCklurkin, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Akese Brempong, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Nii Okai, Piesie Esther, Uncle Ato, Kofi Peprah, Preye Odede, Cece Twum, Prosper Ochimana among others

Songs MOGMusic has to his credit are Be Lifted, Elohim, Fakye, Making It Big and Living God. He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai and Ron Kenoly.

He won Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year back to back in 2020 and 2021.