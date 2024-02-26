Next article: I was bullied for having an 'ugly' voice – Tems

Minister Bennie out with Me Kra DoFo

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 15:33

US-based Gospel artiste, Minister Bennie has dropped her new single titled, Me Kra DoFo on Sunday, February 11.

The latest tune comes after God of Everything released in the first quarter of last year.

The inspiring piece which was produced by Kach and directed by sound engineer/producer, Minister Igwe was officially out doored on Monday, February 12 on all digital platforms.

It is from the Stable of Swell Sound Music Incorporated and intends to highlight God’s unwavering love for mankind.

Minister Bennie describes Me kra Dofo as an inspiring tune to express her love for God as he's been a faithful and loving friend whose unwavering love is beyond human comprehension.

“This tune promises to inspire even more our thirst and hunger for God; drawing us intimately to Him through His love. Where words fail us, this song helps to convey our true feelings in appreciation of God’s unconditional love.

“I want the world to know that there's only one true friend and lover in the person of Jesus Christ,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Minister Bennie has other songs such as God of Everything and Redeemed to her credit and working on the release of a new album later this month.

Redeemed was released in 2021, in the heat of the anti-LGBT Bill in Ghana.

She used Redeemed to draw attention of listeners to how God had the power to save people from the claws of homosexuality.

Minister Bennie encouraged Christians especially Gospel singers to boldy add their voices to topical issues since they have huge influence.