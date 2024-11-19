Featured

Marriage kills careers of artistes, says Nigerian rapper Phyno

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, has shared his opinion on celebrities getting married.

The Alobam crooner described music as a “jealous and tasking” career, emphasizing that juggling marriage or any other career with it is incredibly difficult.

According to him, most celebrities’ careers crash when they get married.

Speaking in a recent episode of the In My Opinion podcast, Phyno said:

“Check everybody, statistically, I feel so [most celebrities’ careers crash when they get married].

“Music basically is a jealous career. That’s why people drop out of school to face music. The ones that had to juggle the two, you have to give them kudos because it’s not easy.

“Sometimes, some people get to a certain fame level and rush back to school and come back to continue from where they stopped because you have to actually face one. Music is tasking; it takes all your time.

“Another thing about music is that it is what you pass through that you put into it—life experiences—except if you use songwriters. But if you write your songs, you can’t be talking about happiness when you’ve got a girlfriend that’s stressing you.”