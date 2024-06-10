Featured

Latif Abubakar calls for collabo among playwrights

Naima Rahim Showbiz News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 08:00

GHANAIAN playwright and director, Latif Abubakar, is urging playwrights to collaborate and support each other in order to grow the industry.

Latif's call to action comes on the heels of a successful season of his latest play, The License.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, he emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in the creative arts, saying the Ghanaian theatre industry was still growing, and that it would be detrimental if playwrights didn’t join forces but competed against themselves.

“We cannot compete among ourselves, our industry is still young and if we want to grow, we need to join forces. There is a general proverb that says ‘Two heads are better than one’ that is what we have to seek to achieve.

“Therefore, we need to bring everybody together so that whenever our colleagues are hosting plays or productions, we get on board to help with promotion as if it is our production.

“By collaborating and sharing our expertise, we can create something truly special and take our industry to the next level. Our industry will expand and many people will begin to believe that, theatre is also important instead of always focusing on other units of the creative sector such as music and movies,” he said.

Latif also shed light on adaptation of international scripts and partnerships which will help promote Ghanaian culture and improve culture exchange by displaying the nation’s rich talents in theatre to European countries.

Latif Abubakar who said he was committed to inspiring a new generation of playwrights is the Chief Executive Director of Globe Productions founded in 2009.

His numerous plays such as Thank God for Idiots, Romantic Nonsense, I Can't Think Far, You May Kiss the Corpse, Saint and Sinners, Gallery of Comedies, The Second Coming of Nkrumah, What Can Come Can Come has featured notable actors, including Ecow Smith-Asante, Adjetey Anang, Clemento Suarez, Ofori Bismarck, Pearl Darkey, Paul Quarcoo and Alexandra Bailey.