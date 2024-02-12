Kwabena Kwabena: I’m done with politics

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 15:50

Renowned Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena says he has no intention of campaigning for any political party in the coming elections since he’s done with politics.

Speaking in an interview on TV3's 'New Day' recently, the Aso hitmaker noted that his decision includes not doing a song for any political party.

“I am completely out of politics. I am Ghanaian,” he said when asked if he would campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year's general election.

Kwabena Kwabena has been very vocal about his support for the governing New Patriotic Party in the past and was very instrumental in the party’s campaign that saw its election into power in 2016.

Meanwhile, the award winning musician who has Tokro, Bue Kwan, Adult Music, Tuamudaa, and Afraid to Lose You among his repertoire of love songs is set to collaborate with beautiful songstress, Becca at the Vita Milk Love Night set for the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14. (Related article: Becca, Kwabena Kwabena’s Vita Milk Love Night on Val’s Day)

On a night to celebrate love and create good memories, Kwabena Kwabena promises patrons a beautiful love story with her performances at the concert.

Other artistes who will also add spice to the night are R2Bees, Efya, Camidoh, S3fa, Lasmid among others.

The Vitamilk Love Night is supported by Prestige Rock, Veeticket, Ghana Tourism Authority and produced by Image Bureau.