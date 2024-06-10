Next article: It’s not a crime to divorce, you can marry 50 times – Yul Edochie

KOD says this year’s TGMA red carpet sucked

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 19:53

Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion icon, Kofi Okyere Darko, has expressed his disappointment about the red carpet session of the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In a recent interview with Joy Fm, the Founder of the Nineteen57 fashion company said he expected better fashion taste from patrons who appeared on the red carpet.

“For me, for the performers on the night everyone brought their A-game. It was the red carpet that sucked.

“If we watch what happens out there, continentally, let me even come back to the African continent, events that take place in South Africa, Nigeria and what have you, we see [better stuff]. Chale, don't complicate things, especially for the brothers. Just wear a simple black suit and accentuate it with a bit of colour. Since the event is red-themed, maybe with red. In people's quest to outdo themselves they actually under-do themselves," he told the host Kwame Dadzie.

KOD’s remarks feed into popular opinion about TGMA’s red carpet being ordinary. This year’s red carpet session has been largely criticised for its poor showing.

This year’s TGMA came off at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Stonebwoy was crowned Artiste of the Year award.

Other winners on the night included King Promise, Amerado, Queendalyn, Kofi Karikari and King Paluta who won New Artiste of the Year.