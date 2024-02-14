KK Fosu unveils romantic Valentine's song "Dat Girl Boatemaa"

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2024 , 21:07

Ghanaian Highlife star, Kwame Kaakyire Fosu alias KK Fosu, has unveiled his latest captivating creation titled "Dat Girl Boatemaa," marking his 43rd birthday celebration on February 14.

In a heartfelt gesture to music aficionados on Valentine's Day, KK Fosu has presented a mesmerizing Highlife melody, aiming to evoke nostalgic sentiments and celebrate love.

Explaining the inspiration behind the new song, KK Fosu expressed his desire to revive the essence of Highlife music while commemorating the spirit of love on this cherished occasion.

"On this auspicious day of my birth, which coincides with the celebration of love, I deemed it fitting to release something special for all the romantics out there. Highlife holds a special place in my heart, and it's paramount that we rejuvenate its allure," KK Fosu said in an interview.

Additionally, he disclosed his intentions to extend his birthday festivities by embarking on a philanthropic endeavour, offering assistance to the less fortunate in society.

With a musical career spanning over two decades, KK Fosu has established himself as one of Ghana's foremost vocalists, renowned for his distinctive contributions to the country's music landscape.