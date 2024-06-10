Featured

Joseph Matthew releases live rendition of ‘Blessed’

In line with the belief that versatility is key to gospel industry’s growth, Joseph Matthew has taken on the challenge to perform a live rendition of his Blessed song.

The live version of Joseph Matthew's song is earning good reviews, particularly when the style is quite different from Afro Gospel that he has been promoting over the years.

The performance is putting the spotlight on his incredible approach to live performances. Backed by the Ebusua Band, the piece shows Joseph Matthew in his element, leading the stage with his infectious energy and exceptional vocals.

The searing guitar riffs, the mega bass lines, the infectious drum beats, the immaculate vocal delivery cohesively give the rendition a refreshing feel.

Apart from Joseph Matthews depicting his exceptional live band skills, the Ebusua band also did well, complementing it with their energy.

'Blessed', released in 2023, won the ‘Best Gospel Song of the Year UK’ at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

With his songs such as My Story, Not Alone and The Name now gaining some popularity in Ghana, Joseph was emboldened to host his maiden concert at the Perez Dome in May 2022.

In an earlier interview with Graphic Showbiz, the UK based Ghanaian gospel artiste, disclosed that the apparent factions in the gospel industry is creating poor unity among the artistes.

Watch video below: