Joe Mettle’s Praise Reloaded on June 30

Bernice Borkor Borketey Showbiz News May - 30 - 2024 , 06:00

All is set for this year’s edition of Joe Mettle’s Praise Reloaded scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 30.

This year’s event themed, “Holy Spirit Encounter” will provide the means for billed artistes and patrons to unite in praise and worship as Ghana gears up for her general elections in December.

Apart from Joe Mettle, other artistes who have been publicised for the event are Nigeria’s Nathaniel Bassey, and Simisola Agbebi with, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye, MOG Music representing the Ghanaian team.

Popular gospel music group and Defe Defe hitmakers, Team Eternity Ghana, will also be on stage with other surprise acts.

Speaking at a press launch in Accra recently, Joe Mettle, who is credited with top charting songs such as Kadosh, My Everything, Bo Noo Ni, Nkwagye Kuruwa, mentioned that he chose the venue and artistes by the direction of the Holy Spirit.

Hence, this year’s, marking the 13th edition will not only be about music performances but there but will also serve as a platform for the audience to engage in sessions of prayers and worship.

“I sought divine guidance for everything related to the event, from the venue to the artistes and the theme. It’s not about me; it’s about glorifying God and His works.

“Also, it is a free admission event because I want believers to join me in their numbers to pray for peaceful elections as we go to the polls in December. Ghana needs stability because without political stability and peace, the visions of the citizens cannot thrive,” he said.

Joe Mettle also used the opportunity to invite volunteers to get on board as sponsors, ushers, security personnel, or be part of the production and prayer teams. Interested individuals can register on Joe Mettle’s website, Joe mettle music.com

For 13 years, the 2017 TGMA Artiste of the Year has featured a number of notable gospel artistes on Praise Reloaded. They include Luigi Mclean, Bethel Revival Choir, Efe Grace, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Ohemaa Mercy and Nigeria’s Prosper Ochimana.