I’ve suffered too many heartbreaks to love again-Joyce Dzidzor

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 13 - 2024 , 09:00

FORMER AIDS Ambassador and actress Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, who divorced her husband, Kwame Fodjour, popularly known as Dr UN, on October 22, has revealed she is simply no longer interested in romance at this point in her life.

After her divorce, Joyce has realised that no institution has caused her more hurt in her life than romantic relationships and she is so done with that.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz from her base in Germany, Joyce Dzidzor, 36, disclosed that heartbreaks have caused her so much pain that she was going to stay single for a long time to come. (Read Afua Asantewaa eyes 4 more records)

“I can’t see myself dating any man anytime soon because of the heartbreaks I have suffered from my previous relationships. I am an easygoing person, but when it comes to relationships it is different. I have been through a lot and I am tired of heartbreaks.

“My last relationship was with Dr UN and I don’t think I am going to date any man for now. I want to remain single for a long time and focus on other things,” she said.

Asked if she is probably saying she is done with finding love because no man is hitting on her, Joyce said there are a lot of men chasing after her but she is just not interested.

“As for the men, they are still coming but I am yet to accept them and I am not giving in to their advances anytime soon. “Falling in love again will take a very long time to come because I don’t have the heart to date again,” she said.

Looking at all of the pain created by her dating life, Joyce Dzidzor told Graphic Showbiz she is going to focus her energy on the things that make her happy, such as her children and helping the needy.

“I have always enjoyed helping the less privileged ones and I think that is what I will be doing more. Back in the day, it was always a joy when I used to go to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to give food and sometimes money to HIV/AIDS patients who had been neglected by their families. They were always happy to see me,” she said.